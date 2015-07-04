 

Cantabrians jolted awake as early morning magnitude 4.0 quake rattles Christchurch

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake has woken Cantabrians in the night, with many people on social media saying they "heard it coming".

A stock photo of a recording of an earthquake's seismic waves

Over 3,500 people reporting feeling the quake on GeoNet.

It struck at 12.32am Saturday morning.

The quake was centred five kilometres south of Christchurch at a depth of 20km.

Most reported light to moderate shaking.

Regenerate Christchurch tweeted shortly after the jolt saying “cannot recall the last time I heard a quake coming but certainly did that time.”

Christchurch and Canterbury

