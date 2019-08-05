TODAY |

Cantabrians gather for minute of silence to mark nine years since deadly quake

Source:  1 NEWS

Cantabrians gathered today to mark the ninth anniversary of the February earthquake.

Source: 1 NEWS

A minute of silence was held at 12:51pm the exact time the magnitude 6.3 quake struck.

185 people were killed and thousands more injured, with massive damage done to the region.

The remembrance comes on the eve of a long-awaited apology from the Christchurch City Council.

Tomorrow the Christchurch mayor will make a formal apology to those whose loved ones died or were seriously injured as a result of building collpses or falling masonry.

Today on social media, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her condolences and thanked those who had helped rebuild the city.

"Thinking of everyone in Canterbury as we mark nine years since the devastating earthquake that took lives, homes and so much of the city. And to all those who have helped to rebuild people and place ever since - thank you," she said. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:41
'What the hell was that all about?' - Trump no fan of Oscar-winning film Parasite as he complains it was made in South Korea
2
Four people evacuated from quarantined cruise ship to Darwin test positive for coronavirus
3
Jennifer Ward-Lealand reflects on her 'never again' Te Reo Māori moment after becoming New Zealander of the Year
4
Steven Adams gets media giggling with recap of what he did during All Star break
5
IKEA coming to Wellington and Christchurch, as well as Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:27

Web of lies: The differing stories Grace Millane's killer told
06:08

'He's going to hurt someone' - Woman who went on date with Grace Millane's murderer

01:42

Kiwi animal lovers return from helping Aussie bushfire victims
04:19

Grace Millane's killer showed 'no emotion' at sentencing, says lead detective