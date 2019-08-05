Cantabrians gather for minute of silence to mark nine years since deadly quake

Cantabrians gathered today to mark the ninth anniversary of the February earthquake.

A minute of silence was held at 12:51pm the exact time the magnitude 6.3 quake struck.

185 people were killed and thousands more injured, with massive damage done to the region.

The remembrance comes on the eve of a long-awaited apology from the Christchurch City Council.

Tomorrow the Christchurch mayor will make a formal apology to those whose loved ones died or were seriously injured as a result of building collpses or falling masonry.

Today on social media, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her condolences and thanked those who had helped rebuild the city.