Cantabrians flock to newly-restored school of art

Cantabrians flocked to the newly-restored 142-year-old School of Art building today.

The Category-1 heritage building was badly damaged in the February earthquake in 2011, along with most of the art centre's gothic revival buildings.

The re-opening of the building - that was originally the home of Christchurch Girls High - was celebrated with live music and clay pot making.

Strengthening work carried out in 2008 meant the building was among the least-damaged of the buildings in the art centre.

As part of the restoration, a new lift was added to make the building universally accessible for the first time, and a new open plan layout was created to facilitate a co-working environment.

The building was designed by architect Thomas Cane and was built from grey basalt and limestone facings.

Among those who have studied in the building are Rita Angus, William Sutton, Olivia Spencer-Bower and Rata Lovell-Smith.

It is the longest continually-running art school in the Commonwealth.

    The Category-1 heritage building was badly damaged in the 2011 quake.
