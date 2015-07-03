 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Cantabrians feel 'rolling earthquake rather than a violent one'

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

A strong earthquake has struck near Culverden, which was the epicentre of November's devastating earthquake.

The 4.8 magnitude quake was widely felt when it rattled the region at 2.16pm at a depth of 24 kilometres.

It was located five kilometres north-west of Culverden and was followed by a 3.3 magnitude aftershock, felt by 770 people according to GeoNet.

The north Canterbury town was the epicentre of a 7.8 quake which destroyed the coastal town of Kaikoura in November.

People in Canterbury have described the shake as 'long' and 'rolling'.

Ara student Ruby Cox was studying on the eighth level of the medical building when the earthquake struck, saying the jolt triggered students to get under their desks.

"It was more of a rolling earthquake rather than a violent one," the 21-year-old told 1 NEWS NOW.

"We were watching a DVD and someone yelled out 'earthquake'! There was general chatter and then we all got under the tables.

"It gave me a fright. We had one last week and woke us up in the flat. It gives us a fright as we don't know when it is going to happen."

 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Cantabrians feel 'rolling earthquake rather than a violent one'

00:33
2
A man captured the moment an erratic driver kills a woman when he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Video: Shocking scenes as erratic driver crosses onto wrong side of Aussie road, killing motorist

3
1 NEWS

Man arrested over scam targeting elderly people across New Zealand

00:17
4
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

00:54
5
John Plumtree spoke of his history with the former Wallaby, including a possible union in their native South Africa.

'I tried to get him to the Sharks, it's shocked all of us' – Hurricanes assistant coach devastated by passing of Dan Vickerman

00:31
The Hurricanes skipper is targeting an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.

'We were fat and slow last year' – Dane Coles raring to go for new Super Rugby season

The Hurricanes skipper wants an improved start to the competition after last year, when his side take on the Sunwolves in Japan.

00:17
David Goffin is about to hit the world top 10, but he may not be celebrating with his beloved after this slip.

Belgian tennis ace thanks his girlfriends in embarrassing on-court interview

David Goffin may not be celebrating with his beloved after this slip.

00:53
The Labour leader says Cadbury is unlawfully "gagging" its workforce amidst the news it is closing.

'They are doing it out of greed' - Andrew Little criticises Cadbury for Dunedin factory closure

The Dunedin Cadbury factory is set to close next year.


03:48
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

02:07

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ