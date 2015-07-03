Cantabrians feel 'rolling earthquake rather than a violent one'

A strong earthquake has struck near Culverden, which was the epicentre of November's devastating earthquake.

The 4.8 magnitude quake was widely felt when it rattled the region at 2.16pm at a depth of 24 kilometres.

It was located five kilometres north-west of Culverden and was followed by a 3.3 magnitude aftershock, felt by 770 people according to GeoNet.

The north Canterbury town was the epicentre of a 7.8 quake which destroyed the coastal town of Kaikoura in November.

People in Canterbury have described the shake as 'long' and 'rolling'.

Ara student Ruby Cox was studying on the eighth level of the medical building when the earthquake struck, saying the jolt triggered students to get under their desks.

"It was more of a rolling earthquake rather than a violent one," the 21-year-old told 1 NEWS NOW.

"We were watching a DVD and someone yelled out 'earthquake'! There was general chatter and then we all got under the tables.