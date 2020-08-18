Cantabrians being questioned about their earthquake experiences as part of world-first study

Researchers are re-interviewing Cantabrians about their quake experiences in a world-first study looking at how people talk about a disaster and deal with it in the years following.

It's been almost been 10 years since the first of the Christchurch earthquakes and for many, their quake journey is still ongoing.

Gaby Moore has hired a lawyer, after having three failed repairs on her family’s house.

“It’s a horrible story, we’re still fighting with the EQDC and now the insurers,” she told 1 NEWS.

In 2012, 750 people shared their stories with Canterbury University researchers in a pop-up quake studio.

Ms Moore never imagined that in 2020 she'd still be talking about the quake and its aftermath.

”For us, it doesn't feel like there's much of a change – everyone’s failed us,” she said.

Researchers never intended to re-interview participants but thanks to a Marsden Fund grant, it's undertaking world-first research.

“Nobody's ever done a longitudinal study of people's post-disaster narratives,” said project leader Professor Paul Millar.

These latest interviews revealing the second wave of trauma that no one could've predicted.

“In the second round we've definitely found a lot more focus on insurance, EQC, what happened to their home, so people are still basically living in broken homes and are stuck there,” research assistant Sam Hope said.

Mr Millar says the rebuild is happening more slowly than a lot of people expected.

The challenge now is to track down those who took part in 2012 so they can share part two of their quake story.

In another seven years it's hoped part three will be shared, creating a digital archive for generations to come.

“I don't think the disaster is over until the last person has their life restored as close to normal as possible,” said Mr Millar.