Cantabrian group rally behind Afghan refugees

A group of women in Canterbury are doing their bit to help those recently touched down in New Zealand from Afghanistan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Many had to leave the country with little more than the clothes on their back after the Taliban takeover in August as Western forces withdrew rapidly.

It's inspired a group of Cantabrians to band together and fundraise for welcome packs to give each refugee something to help the new New Zealanders to feel at home.

Zahra Hussaini runs a Middle Eastern restaurant in Christchurch, having arrived from Afghanistan herself as a refugee when she was a teenager.

She understands what a traumatic time it's been for so many after fleeing the Taliban's rule and having to adjust to a new life in a foreign land.

"What really struck me was the beauty of Aotearoa and also the warmth and welcoming nature of Kiwis and how different it was from what we came from.

Uniting Canterbury Women group members Zahra Hussaini and Jo Bailey. Source: 1 NEWS

"Some of them had to flee their houses immediately as soon as the Taliban took over, and they had to go into hiding because they were under threat until they got their visas granted and approved," she said.

"And then to get on board and fly out of Afghanistan, they had to go through so many barriers."

Nearly 400 people with links to New Zealand made it out of Afghanistan since the Taliban took over. They are now carrying out a stint in MIQ.

When they're released, Uniting Canterbury Women wants to provide items reminding them of home while also introducing them into Aotearoa.

"Some lovely Afghan teas and spices and also some things that are reflective of their new home in Aotearoa, so some beautiful New Zealand made products," added group member Jo Bailey.

Immigration New Zealand said post-managed isolation accommodation is being arranged for people as needed.

While the Government also said it's committed to ensuring those arriving in New Zealand for the first time will be connected to the support they need in the community.

Refugees board New Zealand Defence Force plane in Afghanistan Source: Supplied

Hussaini added it was important to make the refugees feel welcome and help them adjust to their new lives.

"They've gone through so much, and they're most likely mentally drained and feeling a sense of safety arriving in New Zealand means so much to them in order to process what happened," she said.

So far, Uniting Canterbury Women has raised over $11,000; hopeful Kiwis will dig deep and help welcome the country's newest New Zealanders.