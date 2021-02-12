TODAY |

'Can't believe it!' - Winner of brand-new ŠKODA announced live on Seven Sharp

The winner of a brand new car has been announced live on air tonight on Seven Sharp.

The winner of the ŠKODA Kodiaq was named as Laurel Gray from Christchurch.

Seven Sharp reporter Rachel Parkin broke the news to the stoked family.

"Can't believe it, actually," Gray said. "I entered it, didn't think I'd get anywhere and it's, yeah - a huge surprise and it'll help us so much with [her toddler]."

It comes as a big boost after the couple's toddler was hospitalised for 12 months last year.

Watch the video above to see the amazing moment as it unfolded.

