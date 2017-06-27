'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

There are extra special celebrations taking place in Wellington, with Josh Junior's family toasting to another sailing milestone.
The 27-year-old was picked for the Emirates New Zealand team late last year as a cyclor following his Olympic debut in Rio.
Josh's father, Dean Stanley, a sailor himself and Commodore of Worser Bay Boating Club where Josh learned to sail, told 1 NEWS "we've got old newspaper clippings when he was knee high to a grasshopper saying 'yeah I’m gonna be in the America’s Cup one day' and well, he’s gone and done it".
The family watched this morning's race from a makeshift grandstand in their living room, showered with confetti and decorated with flags.
Despite all the festivities in Bermuda, they were delighted Josh managed to squeeze in a phone call back to New Zealand, where he told Mum Heleen Viser "I can't believe we won".
Hee had to keep the catch up short, however, informing the family he had to get back to share "some more beers with the boys".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news