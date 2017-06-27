'I can't believe we won' - family hears from ecstatic America's Cup sailor

There are extra special celebrations taking place in Wellington, with Josh Junior's family toasting to another sailing milestone.

The 27-year-old was picked for the Emirates New Zealand team late last year as a cyclor following his Olympic debut in Rio.

Josh's father, Dean Stanley, a sailor himself and Commodore of Worser Bay Boating Club where Josh learned to sail, told 1 NEWS "we've got old newspaper clippings when he was knee high to a grasshopper saying 'yeah I’m gonna be in the America’s Cup one day' and well, he’s gone and done it".

The family watched this morning's race from a makeshift grandstand in their living room, showered with confetti and decorated with flags.

Despite all the festivities in Bermuda, they were delighted Josh managed to squeeze in a phone call back to New Zealand, where he told Mum Heleen Viser "I can't believe we won".