Cannons fired as HMNZS Te Kaha makes emotional return home after upgrade voyage

There's excitement in the air aboard NZDF frigate Te Kaha as it prepares to dock at the Devonport Naval Base later this morning.

The Anzac-class figrate has been away three years to undergo major refurbishment at a Canadian military base - CFB Esquimalt - on Victoria Island, Vancouver.

The crew onboard have been away from home for between six and 14 months.

Emotion is running high on the ship as the crew makes final preparations for docking, and around 800 whanau and loved ones will be waiting on shore.

An official welcome will be carried out by the firing of cannons from ship and shore.

Earlier this month, Te Kaha carried out combined operations in the eastern Pacific with US Navy vessel USS Michael Murphy.

The prime contractor in the upgrade of the Frigate was Lockheed Martin Canada.