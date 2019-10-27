Cannabis summit still planned for Auckland convention centre in March despite extensive fire damage

The SkyCity convention centre will still host New Zealand’s first international medicinal cannabis summit in March 2020, its organisers announced today.

Dr Zahra Champion, the spokesperson for MedCan 2020 and executive director of biotechnology policy development centre BioTechNZ, made the announcement following confusion from participants outside of Auckland.

“BioTechNZ can categorically confirm there are no changes to the summit’s venue, date, or programme as a result of the fire,” Dr Champion said.

MedCan 2020 is planned for March 18 and 19. Organisers said it would attract health experts, scientists, investors, government representatives, patients and the general public.

The fire at the convention center started last Tuesday and burned for three days. It caused extensive damage to the building’s interior and roof.

Timeframes for repairs still remain unclear.

Investigations into the fire are underway.