TODAY |

Cannabis summit still planned for Auckland convention centre in March despite extensive fire damage

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Health

The SkyCity convention centre will still host New Zealand’s first international medicinal cannabis summit in March 2020, its organisers announced today.

Dr Zahra Champion, the spokesperson for MedCan 2020 and executive director of biotechnology policy development centre BioTechNZ, made the announcement following confusion from participants outside of Auckland.

“BioTechNZ can categorically confirm there are no changes to the summit’s venue, date, or programme as a result of the fire,” Dr Champion said.

MedCan 2020 is planned for March 18 and 19. Organisers said it would attract health experts, scientists, investors, government representatives, patients and the general public.

The fire at the convention center started last Tuesday and burned for three days. It caused extensive damage to the building’s interior and roof.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Several separate investigations will take place into what exactly happened on October 22 and in the following days. Source: 1 NEWS

Timeframes for repairs still remain unclear.

Investigations into the fire are underway.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire engulfed most of the roof, which was being covered with waterproofing products. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
2
Masterpiece found in elderly woman's kitchen sells for $41.8m in France
3
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
4
Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss
5
Birthday cards from his kids helped All Blacks' Kieran Read move past bitter taste of defeat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:31

Christchurch high school under guard after large fire overnight
02:18

Determined counsellor using surfing to help young men turn away from drugs, crime

Canterbury gardeners warned over risk of pneumonia-like Legionnaires' disease

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving car in Taranaki