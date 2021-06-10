'Cannabis sommelier' is an actual job. Here's what they do

‘Cannabis sommelier’ sounds like a fake job title, but it's very much a real thing. Kaya Arai, a certified cannabis sommelier, explains what they do.
For several years, Kaya applied her skills in the cannabis industry in Canada where the drug is legal. She shows us how she examined cannabis when she was living and working in Vancouver, and explains why the world needs cannabis sommeliers.
This story by Maggie Shui is part of Re:’s Drug Week. Theyre talking nangs, comedowns, decriminalisation and more.