Cannabis policy manager job up for grabs ahead of referendum on drug's legal status

The Government is creating a cannabis policy team ahead of the 2020 referendum on legalisation, and have put the call out for someone to head a "high profile, high priority piece of work".

The Seek job advertisement states the team "has been tasked with preparing draft legislation that will form the basis of the referendum question at the 2020 General Election".

The cannabis policy manager's key roles would be overseeing policy advise to Cabinet, helping to draft the legislation and assisting in creating information material for the public.

"Seize the opportunity to lead on high profile, high priority piece of work," it says under "Benefits" of the role.

Justice Minister Andrew Little released details of the 2020 cannabis legalisation referendum earlier this month, which would include a simple yes/no option for voters.

Mr Little confirmed that the referendum will be based on proposed legislation so that people will be able to see what they are voting for.