TODAY |

Cannabis legislation: More education leads to more support, survey finds

Source: 

Support for cannabis legalisation grows when people know more about the proposed legislation, new survey results suggest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From April, there will be a single, overarching medicinal cannabis licence available.

The survey, commissioned by the Helen Clark Foundation, asked 1000 adults how they'd vote in September's referendum based on what they already knew.

The result was neck and neck - 46 per cent for the legalisation, 44 per cent against, and 10 per cent undecided.

read more
Teen cannabis use is declining, adults increasing in New Zealand - study

When told more about the proposed rules around things like sale and age restrictions, support grew to 50 per cent, opposition decreased to 42 per cent, and fewer people 8 per cent were undecided.

The foundation's Holly Walker says the results demonstrate the need for accurate information.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The poll, conducted by Colmar Brunton on behalf of 1 NEWS, asked about the two major referendums on the ballot in September. Source: 1 NEWS

"When people learn about these proposed restrictions, they are more likely to support a law change,"

New Zealand Drug Foundation saw similar results in research commissioned in November last year.

"When initially asked how they would vote, participants were evenly split, with around 14 per cent undecided. Once the participants were given more information on the legislation, we saw stronger support for a yes vote," the Drug Foundation's chief executive, Ross Bell, said.

Over the past two months, the proportion of undecided voters has dropped, following the release of the draft Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill in December.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Chris Wilkins says we’re lagging behind the likes of Australia and Canada when it comes to measuring the effect of drugs on society. Source: 1 NEWS

In both recent Newshub Reid Research and 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton polls, 39 per cent of respondents supported legalisation.

Forty-eight percent of people in the Reid Research poll wanted it to remain illegal, with just under 12 per cent undecided.

The "no" vote was stronger in the Colmar Brunton poll, with 51 per cent saying it should remain illegal. Nine per cent were undecided and 1 per cent said they wouldn't vote.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Northeast Ohio Medical University's Erik Messamore says he's in favour of legalisation, but people need to know the risks. Source: Breakfast

This was up from a November/December Colmar Brunton poll which saw 49 per cent against legalisation and 43 per cent for it.

The draft legislation includes an age limit of 20, redistribution of tax into harm reduction, health and education programmes, a ban on all marketing and advertising of cannabis products, strict controls on the potency of cannabis, and other restrictions.

"Over the last three months we have been approached by many New Zealanders saying this issue is worthy of their attention and they want more information," Ross Bell said.

"There is evidence from other jurisdictions that if we are going to have this conversation, then people need good, accurate information," he said.

Results from a New Zealand Medical Journal study out today, found that fewer Year 10 students are trying cannabis.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Crusaders romp to five-try win over Highlanders to earn South Island bragging rights
2
Nelson man whose friend sold family boat to fund cancer treatment dies
3
String of charges laid including statutory rape after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub
4
IKEA coming to Wellington and Christchurch, as well as Auckland
5
Child dies after being swept out to sea near Napier; third fatal drowning in 24 hours
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police seeking more witnesses after man charged with exposing himself in Napier
00:50

Winston Peters vows to 'fully fund' St John Ambulance if re-elected
01:27

Man guilty of toolbox drowning murders of Queensland drug dealers

Search underway for person in trouble off Waihi Beach