Cannabis, jetskis, gun, cash seized in drug and money laundering bust in Christchurch

Five people have been charged and around $2.5 million in cash and assets have been seized in a series of police raids across Christchurch today

Source: 1 NEWS

The busts were related to an investigation into the supply of cannabis and money laundering in Canterbury, police say.

Jetskis, a caravan, around 200 cannabis plans and a military-style semi-automatic rifle were among the items seized, as well as residential and commercial properties and cash and bank accounts.

In total, the value of the seizures was more than $2.5 million.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court this afternoon charged with importing a Class A controlled drug, cultivating cannabis and selling cannabis.

Another four people, aged between 23 and 49 years old, will appear in court next week facing an array of charges including cultivating and selling cannabis, possession of cannabis for supply, supplying equipment to cultivate cannabis, money laundering, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say they "continue to be committed to identifying and disrupting criminal syndicates involved in large scale drug distribution".