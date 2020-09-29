Cannabis giving women with 'devastating' endometriosis solace

Women desperate to ease the chronic pain associated with endometriosis have found solace with the help of cannabis, according to a new study by Otago University.

Period cramps (file picture). Source: istock.com

The substance was found to be more effective for managing their pain than other over the counter or prescribed medication available.

Almost 80 per cent of the women surveyed in the study who had used ever used the substance, prescribed or illegally, were still regular users.

Researchers say the study highlights a significant hole in the market for effective medication and access to resources for the condition.

There’s only one cannabis-based medicine that’s been given the green light for use in New Zealand, but it comes at an eye-watering cost of $1000 a month.

With 170 out of 213 women still using the drug, legally or illegally, those involved say it illustrates the desperate lengths that women living with chronic pain will go to.

“This potentially suggests that patients’ current treatments and medications may not be meeting their needs,” says study co-author Dr Geoff Noller.

He says that the incredibly high price for the drug may also be the reason that people turn to illegal cannabis supplies instead.

From the women in the survey, 81 per cent of the group said their endometriosis symptoms were “much better” after using cannabis medication.

Roughly half also said they’d stop needing to take their regular medication, mainly paracetamol and opioids.

Further regulations by government are expected at the beginning of April which will facilitate access to a wider range of cannabis medication.

Professor Neil Johnson, the other co-author of the study, says the results show New Zealand still “[has] a long way to go to adequately provide for those who have to deal with this disease”.