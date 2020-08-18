TODAY |

Cannabis found in car of fleeing Aucklanders who 'didn’t know about lockdown'

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men in their 20s tried to escape Auckland on Wednesday, before claiming at a police checkpoint they didn’t know the city was in lockdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

The pair told police at the Mercer Checkpoint they wanted to head to Hamilton to buy face masks but as police pointed out, there were a number of places closer their home address where they could purchase masks.

Neither of them had essential worker documentation and the driver told police he was unaware of the lockdown as he doesn’t watch the news.

A small amount of cannabis was located in the vehicle and a plastic toy gun.

Police announce checkpoint locations ahead of alert level change

Both men were redirected back to Auckland with a formal warning.

Police set up border checkpoints south of Auckland on Tuesday night ahead of the country south of the city dropping down to Alert Level 3. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
75 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ, 8 in ICU
2
Forty supermarkets named ‘low-risk’ locations of interest
3
Household contacts testing positive add to case numbers
4
Ministry of Health relaxes ban on viewings at funeral homes
5
Judith Collins defends move to Wellington during level 4: 'I'll ask the questions'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:47

Forty supermarkets named ‘low-risk’ locations of interest

75 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ, 8 in ICU

Household contacts testing positive add to case numbers

Full video: Covid-19 update after most of NZ moved to Level 3