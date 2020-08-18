Cannabis found in car of fleeing Aucklanders who 'didn’t know about lockdown'

Two men in their 20s tried to escape Auckland on Wednesday, before claiming at a police checkpoint they didn’t know the city was in lockdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

The pair told police at the Mercer Checkpoint they wanted to head to Hamilton to buy face masks but as police pointed out, there were a number of places closer their home address where they could purchase masks.

Neither of them had essential worker documentation and the driver told police he was unaware of the lockdown as he doesn’t watch the news.

A small amount of cannabis was located in the vehicle and a plastic toy gun.

Both men were redirected back to Auckland with a formal warning.