Cancer treatment that was only provided in Australia to now be available in Auckland

New Zealand patients with neuroendocrine cancers who have been unable to access regular treatment in Australia due to Covid-19 travel restrictions will now be treated in Auckland thanks to an interim arrangement.

Source: istock.com

Until now, the treatment known as Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy, or PRRT, has been only available in Australia.

About 24 patients have been unable to access treatment in Victoria and other parts of Australia because of travel restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

However, a collaborative effort from multiple health agencies now means the patients will be able to access treatment in Auckland, after the Ministry of Health has given the green light to the initiative.

“This is an example of cancer sector collaboration at its best," says Te Aho o Te Kahu, Cancer Control Agency chief executive Diana Sarfati.