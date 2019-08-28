TODAY |

Cancer, house fire, bereavement - at last some good news for Taupō couple

The past few years haven’t been the kindest to Sue and Wayne Porteous of Taupō.

Wayne was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, then one night about 18 months ago their house was gutted by fire.

Two weeks later Sue's mother died unexpectedly. 

If that didn’t test their spirit enough, two weeks before the couple's house repairs were due to be finished, the builder went into liquidation.

To help bring some light back into their days, Seven Sharp reporter Matty McLean went to surprise Sue and Wayne with an ASB Good as Gold Award and $10,000 to help finish off the landscaping at their rebuilt house. 

"That is just amazing. I can't believe it, I can't believe it," declared Sue when given the news by Matty, who turned up with some of their friends.

It would have been easy to give up when faced with so many trying circumstances, but Sue said they found something inside them to keep going.

“I think the human spirit is marvellous really. Just keep going, you’ve got something inside you that drives you," she said.

Wayne said: "There's so many people out there that are much worse off than we are."

Friend Lorna Chinn who nominated Sue and Wayne for the award said they are "very gentle, caring and giving people".

More than 10 years ago they took on the responsibility of looking after their two grandchildren and raising them, she revealed. 

And fortunately, Wayne's cancer is now in remission.

Watch this week’s story in the video above to see how Sue and Wayne's welcome surprise went down.

