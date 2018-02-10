Cancellations and delays at Wellington Airport as fog wreaks havoc: Is your flight affected? Check here

Source:
Their are wide-spread delays into and out of Wellington Airport this morning due to low-lying cloud.
Numerous planes have been unable to land at Wellington Airport since yesterday afternoon due to the poor weather conditions and low visibility.
Some Auckland flights to Wellington yesterday had to return to Auckland.
Wellington Airport this morning tweeted that low cloud at at the airport has affected some arriving and departing flights.
An update of the Wellington Airport flights are as follows:
Domestic Departures - WLG
0735 AIR NZ NZ5335 Christchurch cancelled
0850 AIR NZ NZ8792 New Plymouth cancelled
0905 AIR NZ NZ8305 Nelson cancelled
1015 AIR NZ NZ418 Auckland cancelled
Domestic Arrivals – WLG
0915 AIR NZ NZ5813 Hamilton cancelled
1055 AIR NZ NZ8885 Napier cancelled
Domestic Departures – AKL to WLG
0540 AIR NZ NZ6201 delayed by 2hrs 10min
0700 Jetstar JQ253 delayed by 1hr 37min
0700 AIR NZ NZ405 delayed by 50min
There are further delays on several Air New Zealand and Jetstar flights both arriving to and departing from Wellington Airport.
Re-bookings for flights are filling up quickly.
Check the current status and further updates of flight information for flights arriving into Wellington today.
