Canadian men arrested in Christchurch for allegedly using card 'skimmer' devices

Police say two Canadian nationals have been arrested in Christchurch after they were caught using ATM 'skimmer' devices.
A 'skimmer' usually sits over top of the card port at an ATM, and digitally takes the information from a credit card when it is used there, enabling scammers to use cards fraudulently.
The two men are aged 28 and 39 and both have been charged with accessing a computer for a dishonest purpose.
They will appear in court on Monday, and police said more charges are likely to be laid.
Anyone in Christchurch who notices unusual transactions on their credit cards should contact their bank as soon as possible.
