Canadian men arrested in Christchurch for allegedly using card 'skimmer' devices

Police say two Canadian nationals have been arrested in Christchurch after they were caught using ATM 'skimmer' devices.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 'skimmer' usually sits over top of the card port at an ATM, and digitally takes the information from a credit card when it is used there, enabling scammers to use cards fraudulently.

The two men are aged 28 and 39 and both have been charged with accessing a computer for a dishonest purpose.

They will appear in court on Monday, and police said more charges are likely to be laid.