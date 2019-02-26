Canadian husband of Whangārei teacher, refused work visa due to medical condition, now allowed into New Zealand

Immigration NZ are now allowing the Canadian husband of a Whangārei teacher into the country, after earlier refusing his work visa because of his medical condition.

Jimmy Lambert has multiple sclerosis and New Zealand officials denied him a work visa, and would not let him in to visit his wife and family.

He hasn't seen his seen his wife and children for nine months.

Immigration NZ has now reviewed his case and says he should have been given a medical waiver and a partnership work visa.

INZ assistant general manager Peter Elms said he apologised to Mr Lambert's wife, Juanita Craig, and offered to help with her husband's flights back to New Zealand.

Juanita Craig with her children Phoebe and Etienne and a photo of ancestor Tāmati Wāka Nene. Source: rnz.co.nz

When the couple decided to come to New Zealand last year, Mr Lambert applied for a work visa and he was turned down.

Immigration's medical assessor at the time said Mr Lambert did not meet the acceptable standard of health for entry, and his MS was likely to impose significant costs on New Zealand's health services.

The couple began looking at options for appeal - and in October Mr Lambert - missing his wife and young children, tried to fly out for a visit.