What can you whip up from ingredients donated to the Salvation Army winter appeal?

The annual Salvation Army Food Rescue winter appeal is in full swing and there's a huge demand for good quality, hot meals.
In an attempt to demonstrate just what you can do with donated ingredients, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Lucas de Jong challenged Masterchef winner Brett McGregor and Salvation Army volunteer Pam to a good old fashioned cook off.
Watch the video above to judge who came out with the best recipe and find out how you can help those in need this winter.
