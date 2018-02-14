'How can you be so miserable' - Phil Twyford and Judith Collins in social media slanging match

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Papakura MP Judith Collins have gone head-to-head on Twitter after the National Party announced a portfolio reshuffle this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Party leader Simon Bridges announced that Ms Collins would be rivalling Mr Twyford by taking on the housing portfolio, and with it, issued a warning to the Labour MP.

"Watch out Phil Twyford – Judith is coming for you," the tweet read.

Mr Twyford responded to the taunt, saying "she can come for me if she likes, but I think it would be better if she was coming to get Kiwis into homes, something we didn't see much of over the last nine years."

Ms Collins was quick to hit back.

"Phil, how can you be so miserable?" she wrote, followed by a number of laughing emojis.

Simon Bridges added: "Phil Twyford will find it hard to sleep tonight, Judith is coming."