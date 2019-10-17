TODAY |

Can you improve your Lotto chances by playing online?

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland

Forget lucky Lotto shops, digital may be your lucky way forward.

The two Auckland winners who will be splitting Wednesday night’s $38 million Powerball jackpot - New Zealand's second-highest lottery prize - bought their tickets online on MyLotto.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Both tickets were sold to players in Auckland, who’ll each take away just over $19 million each. Source: 1 NEWS

While only 20 per cent of punters bought their tickets online, eight of the 14 big Lotto winners this year were MyLotto players.

But a Lotto spokesperson told TVNZ 1's Seven Sharp, playing online did not change a person’s chances of winning.

“But MyLotto has been having a really good winning streak at the moment,” she said.

She said Lotto’s digital age didn’t spell the end of physical Lotto stores.

“Some players really enjoy that experience of holding a physical ticket and going in-store to their local Lotto shop, and we don't see that changing any time soon.

“When you think about Lotto, you think about those little yellow slips of paper.”

It is certainly true for owners Karen and Rob of Wellsford's Woodys Winners. They have sold 20 tickets which proved to be first division winners.

Karen said locals tell her lines of people queueing for tickets have extended around the footpath before.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two people who won $19 million each purchased their tickets through MyLotto. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Duchesses Kate and Meghan get their very own emojis
2
Two lucky Auckland punters share $38 million Lotto Powerball prize
3
NZ's top 50 private landowners revealed
4
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
5
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:24

Quickfire: MPs quizzed on euthanasia referendum, gay conversion therapy, parent migrant visa changes

NZ's top 50 private landowners revealed
00:24

New Zealand First MP who was kicked out of Tauranga bar says allegations are 'politically motivated'

New warning after person with measles travelled from Auckland to Gold Coast on Virgin flight