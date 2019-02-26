TODAY |

Can you help solve the mystery of who stole 1000 litres of beer from a Wellington craft brewery?

An unsolved crime in Petone, Wellington has left the victims high and dry.

Employees at Baylands Brewery turned up for work yesterday only to find they'd been robbed of copious amounts of beer.

"It makes you sad and makes you mad at the same time," owner Aidan Styles told Seven Sharp.

Around 1000 litres of beer in about 20 kegs were stolen, as well as other equipment, all totalling around $15,000.

Mr Styles started the brewery from humble home brew kit beginnings and says some of the four-year aged beer is irreplaceable.

He is appealing to the public for help in finding those responsible and hopefully recovering his product.

"We would just love people to keep an eye out for our kegs, they are very distinctively branded with the Baylands logo."

In the wrong conditions much of the stolen beer will expire within weeks, making it worthless for those who stole it.

Beer and goods valued at over $10,000 were taken from the Petone storage facility, and the brewers want it back. Source: Seven Sharp
