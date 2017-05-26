Can you help? Police hoping photo of distinctive tattoo will help to identify dead woman found in West Auckland

Police are hoping a distinctive tattoo will help to identify a woman who was found dead in West Auckland.

Distinctive tattoo on woman whose body was found in Ranui, Auckland. Source: NZ Police

The woman was found in Ranui just after 4.30am yesterday, on the corner of Luanda Drive and Swanson Road.

Police say her death is not suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Police have not been able to identify the woman and as a result, they haven't been able to talk to the woman's family about her death.

They have released a photo of a large tattoo of red roses and leaves on the woman's right calf.

Anyone who recognises the tattoo is asked to contact Waitakere Police on 09 839 0600.