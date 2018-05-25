Can you help? New footage shows group of up to eight men wanted over brutal central Auckland attack

Police have released new and disturbing footage of two men being beaten unconscious in a brutal attack on Auckland's Queen Street.

The assault took place on May 6, but Police have only now released the footage.

Two men were walking down Queen St outside Mecca Maxima near the corner of Victoria Street West when they were set upon and attacked by a group of up to eight men.

The two men can be seen being beaten by multiple people in the attack, with both ending up unconscious afterwards.

Police told the Police 10/7 programme they have both recovered, but the attackers could do the same thing to others - with worse results.