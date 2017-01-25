Can you help? Ex-NZ Defence Force soldier desperately seeking army medals stolen from mate's car

An ex-New Zealand Defence Force soldier is pleading for public support to find his war medals after someone broke into his mate's car on Saturday night and stole them.

Waiuku man Karl Nielsen, a former soldier in the Royal NZ Defence Force's 2/1Battalion, told 1 NEWS NOW the medals were invaluable to him and his children.

Karl Nielsen. Source: Facebook/Karl Nielsen

On Saturday night, the medals were stolen out of his friend's car, which was parked in Richfield Crescent, in the north-west Auckland suburb of Westgate.

Along with the medals, his friend's wallet was taken.

Other items from inside Karl's friend's car were disposed of in Royal Reserve, which is close to Richfield Cres.

The four medals that were stolen are a medal for service to the New Zealand Army, a medal for operations in East Timor, a medal for operational service, and a commendation pin for saving someone's life.

"I will give a reward for the return with no questions asked," Karl wrote on Facebook.

"However, I will give a larger reward for an address where I can collect my medals and for information that leads to a conviction... if I receive my medals before this info comes to my attention, it will be ignored."

Police have been notified of the theft and are investigating the matter.