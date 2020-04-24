TODAY |

How can you alter your bubble when Level 4 lockdown restrictions ease tomorrow?

Source:  1 NEWS

After nearly five weeks of strict Level 4 Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown restrictions, New Zealanders will have slightly more flexibility in regards to who they can interact with from 11.59pm today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The latest Colamr Brunton poll results also show more Kiwis are likely to shop locally and holiday in New Zealand. Source: Breakfast

Under Level 3 guidelines released by the Government, you can expand your bubble a small amount.

Here is information provided by the official Covid-19 website

Can I extend my bubble?

You can slightly extend your household bubble, but keep it local, small and exclusive.

For example, you could add close family/whānau members, a caregiver, or someone who needs care, or a couple or single person if they live alone.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM has set out how restrictions will ease when we come out of Level 4. Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone who feels unwell should immediately self-isolate from others in their extended bubble.

What is a shared bubble arrangement?

Read more
Dr Siouxsie Wiles urges Kiwis to 'stay in your bubble' during lockdown, advises against wearing masks

A shared bubble includes children in shared custody arrangements, who can move between households if in the same community.

A shared bubble can work the same way in Level 3 or 4.

Can I leave a bubble if I’m unsafe?

Read more
Eighty-person 'bubble' of Nelson boarding school students and staff isolating together

Yes. If the situation in your bubble is unsafe you can leave your bubble immediately, and seek help. If possible, ask a trusted neighbour or friend for help, then call Police or Women’s Refuge.

Can I visit friends or family, or have visitors?

No. You should avoid contact with anyone outside your bubble, except if you need to go work or school, or while accessing essential services.

Don’t invite or allow social visitors, such as friends, family and whānau, to enter your home.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 Advice and Info
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
People party on Paris street despite France's Covid-19 lockdown
2
What food and drink outlets will start doing business tomorrow under Alert Level 3?
3
How can you alter your bubble when Level 4 lockdown restrictions ease tomorrow?
4
Nearly 3000 people feel 5.6 magnitude earthquake centred near Te Anau
5
What you need to know as New Zealand moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 tomorrow
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Everton 'appalled' after striker Moise Kean flout's lockdown with house party

Poison control centres in US see spike in calls after Trump suggested disinfectant could cure Covid-19

What you need to know as New Zealand moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 tomorrow
01:37

Building firms gear up to reopen tomorrow under Alert Level 3