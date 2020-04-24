How can you alter your bubble when Level 4 lockdown restrictions ease tomorrow?

After nearly five weeks of strict Level 4 Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown restrictions, New Zealanders will have slightly more flexibility in regards to who they can interact with from 11.59pm today.

Under Level 3 guidelines released by the Government, you can expand your bubble a small amount.

Here is information provided by the official Covid-19 website.

Can I extend my bubble?

You can slightly extend your household bubble, but keep it local, small and exclusive.

For example, you could add close family/whānau members, a caregiver, or someone who needs care, or a couple or single person if they live alone.

Anyone who feels unwell should immediately self-isolate from others in their extended bubble.

What is a shared bubble arrangement?

A shared bubble includes children in shared custody arrangements, who can move between households if in the same community.

A shared bubble can work the same way in Level 3 or 4.

Can I leave a bubble if I’m unsafe?

Yes. If the situation in your bubble is unsafe you can leave your bubble immediately, and seek help. If possible, ask a trusted neighbour or friend for help, then call Police or Women’s Refuge.

Can I visit friends or family, or have visitors?

No. You should avoid contact with anyone outside your bubble, except if you need to go work or school, or while accessing essential services.