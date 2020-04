Even though most us us haven't seen much of her for a while, we know that New Zealand is gorgeous.



Your playlist will load after this ad

And that beauty has earned us a reputation as one of the top holiday destinations on the planet.

But Covid-19 has ravaged our tourism industry. So what's it going to take to get it going again?

Seven Sharp spoke to Stephen England-Hall, the CEO of New Zealand Tourism about ways Kiwis can help one of our biggest industries back to its feet.