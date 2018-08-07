 

'Can I be a good politician while also being a good mum?' Jacinda Ardern opens up about her balancing act

AAP
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Less than a year ago, Jacinda Ardern took on the weight of leading a country and the global fame that came with it.

Now for motherhood.

"I'm seven weeks in. I don't think I can claim to be the knower of all things and a baby whisperer. I'm a new mum and I imagine I'm going to learn a lot of things along the way," New Zealand's Prime Minister told AAP at the end of her first week back in parliament after six weeks of maternity leave.

"I don't feel like I should be a poster child for anything."

It's fair to say it's been a busy week back in the captain's chair, one laden with a flurry of government announcements, welcomes back, and fierce debate about the state of the economy.

Meanwhile, Ardern's daughter, Neve, has settled into the Prime Minister's floor of the Beehive government offices.

"(It's) top of my mind: can I be a good politician while also being a good mum? And I believe it's possible, but ask me in three years," Ardern says.

The Prime Minister says Neve will go to a public school. Source: Breakfast

"I, just at the end of every day, have to feel like I did my best for both."

That said, the 38-year-old insists she's got it easier than many new parents and that the logistics have been straight-forward so far.

Partner Clarke Gayford is taking on the role of full-time dad, space has been made for Neve and everything she needs, and the Prime Minister has a degree of flexibility in her scheduele - breaking up her days into three-hour slots to allow for feeding.

"Every parent when they're going back into the workplace makes a bit of an adjustment, and I'll be no different. But in lots of ways I'm also lucky," Ardern says.

"Not everyone has that. I'm in a pretty good position to make this work."

So is there now pressure to set an example for working families?

"I feel that pressure on everything," she replies.

The list that follows includes: proving a complex coalition government can work, living up to the expectations of the progressive movement she leads, doing her best for her country and, now, being the best mother she can be.

The prime minister has landed in Wellington to get back to work after her six-week maternity leave but first she’ll have to make some changes to Premier House. Source: 1 NEWS

"So, you know, pick your guilt," she laughs.

In June, Ardern became the first elected world leader to take maternity leave.

Neve accompanied her mother to a major government announcement on Friday.

The family will take its first overseas trip together in September to the United Nations in New York.

Jessica Mutch interviewed the PM yesterday as she returned to work after six weeks maternity leave. Source: Breakfast
Ms Ardern is back on the job as Prime Minister after six weeks of maternity leave. Source: 1 NEWS

The Prime Minister was met by cheers and a speech by Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Environment

A new study from the University of Otago is calling for the government to invest in helping native animals live in cities and not just our national parks.

The study, published in the Pacific Conservation Biology journal, argues New Zealand wildlife like kiwi, bellbird, bats and even tuatara could live in cities and suburbs, if the country commits to making these spaces a suitable environment.

The study is based on survey information from 18 New Zealand conservation experts who suggested 41 species that could dwell in urban areas.

The most mentioned species were forest birds, with over half of all suggestions, invertebrates like weta, large snails and beetles, and lizards.

"For the native species, it's just another place where they can live so providing another habitat," said researcher Yolanda van Heezik.

"For humans, it means we can actually experience these species as part of our everyday life... We need to create environments for these species if we want to be able to experience them without travelling to a national park."

For that to happen, the study found the country needs to increase pest control efforts, create more green spaces and get the general public engaged with the idea of making cities a home for animals endemic to New Zealand.

The main barrier is pets, with Ms van Heezik saying the country is largely missing a social conscience on controlling dogs and cats.

"While kiwi could probably thrive in town belts and bush fragments around the edges of cities, dogs would be a major problem," she said.

The study reports 35 per cent of the country's homes own a cat.

"If we want to have these species as part of our everyday lives then we need to keep our cats inside," Ms van Heezik said.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage does not own a cat, deciding after her cat died that she would not get another.

"I think gradually we'll see people recognise that having wildlife thrive means keeping cats inside and potentially when your cat dies not replacing it," she said.

The Government has an ambitious goal to rid the country of rats, stoats and possums by 2050.

Wellington received $3.27 million in government funding this week to boost its community predator-free efforts.

Miramar mother and daughter trapping team Fiona Austen and Chelsea Wong have caught around 80 rats since they started trapping at the end of April this year.

"I've never touched a rat or a mouse before, I'm not experienced, but it's the pure motivation and it's only gross the first time," Ms Austen said.

The pair are motivated to see more native animals around their garden, and it's already paying off.

"I like it. We saw a fantail and we haven't seen many before," nine-year-old Chelsea said.

Otago University researchers are backing their cause, arguing NZ wildlife could live in cities and suburbs. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Kate Nicol-Williams
Environment
AAP
Topics
World
Politics
Animals
Health

Pets caught out in family and domestic violence will be a little better off with the West Australian government's $1.1 million-plus splash for welfare programs, animal shelter upgrades and equipment.

The RSPCA WA has been given $111,000 to continue the Pets in Crisis program which allows pets to be temporarily fostered out anonymously while their parents escape unsafe home situations.

More than $1 million will be used for equipment and upgrades at the Malaga site while the rest will go to other projects including four new vehicles for remote travel to kennel upgrades.

Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence Minister Simone McGurk said the money would go to "long-overdue upgrades" and help produce positive results in keeping women and children safe.

"People may find it difficult to seek help due to concern for the pet's safety so this program may help to save both human and animal lives," she said.

A yellow Labrador Retriever puppy playing with ball tennis outdoors in the grass
Labrador Retriever puppy playing with tennis ball. (File) Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Politics
Animals
Health