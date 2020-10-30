'Can I get a job? I've got the time' - Cheeky Neil Finn tries hand at newsreading on Breakfast

Crowded House frontman Neil Finn could be taking on a new gig - as a presenter for TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"I felt like I was the host just then," Finn joked as he wrapped up an interview with Breakfast host John Campbell this morning. "Can I get a job? I've got the time to fill in."

"There's a seat right here right next to me," newsreader Indira Stewart said.

