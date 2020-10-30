TODAY |

'Can I get a job? I've got the time' - Cheeky Neil Finn tries hand at newsreading on Breakfast

Source:  1 NEWS

Crowded House frontman Neil Finn could be taking on a new gig - as a presenter for TVNZ1's Breakfast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crowded House singer joked he had "time to fill in" for the role. Source: Breakfast

"I felt like I was the host just then," Finn joked as he wrapped up an interview with Breakfast host John Campbell this morning. "Can I get a job? I've got the time to fill in."

"There's a seat right here right next to me," newsreader Indira Stewart said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Finn joined Breakfast this morning following the band's announcement of a 10-day tour next March. Source: Breakfast

Moments later, Finn took over news presenting duties from Stewart as he read out a break tease to laughter and applause from the impressed crew.

New Zealand
Music
Television
TVNZ
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man jailed for nearly six years after killing 17-month-old Auckland toddler
2
Covid-stranded mum pleads with NZ border officials to help her reunite with children in Tonga
3
Three taken to hospital after Northland school bus crash involving at least 20 people
4
Returning All Black Ngani Laumape playing for parents, who moved to NZ in search of better life for their kids
5
Fox News host goes on bizarre rant about NZ, mocks accent and details ‘terrifying’ Covid ‘camps’
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three taken to hospital after Northland bus crash involving at least 20 people
00:31

Porirua named most expensive place to rent in New Zealand, but rents up nationwide
09:52

Covid-stranded mum pleads with NZ border officials to help her reunite with children in Tonga

Police officers cleared after texts about smoking seized cannabis