'It can be an emotional and confronting time for teens' - NCEA results released today

Tens of thousands of Kiwi students will be anxiously going online today to find out their NCEA results.

Around 160,000 students took part in the assessments at level one, two and three.

Source: 1 NEWS

Pat Cody, principal advisor at Careers New Zealand, said parents could take a number of steps to help their young people through their success or otherwise.

"It can be an emotional and confronting time for teens, particularly school leavers," Mr Cody said.

"For many students, results will confirm study or career pathways, but some will receive results that may be disappointing or unexpected – requiring some further thinking about their future careers."

Careers NZ suggested five steps to help parents guide teens through NCEA.

1. Reality check your expectations and brush up on your understanding of NCEA

2. Choose the right time and place to discuss results

3. Take time to analyse results

4. Remember there are options

5. Reflect on how results impact on aspirations and plans