The campground all about sustainability just outside Queenstown

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The pair are still on the run in the stolen car after the incident this afternoon.
Video posted on social media appears to show a party in full swing.
The futuristic aircraft rises into the air like a helicopter, flies like a plane and lands like a helicopter.
The petrol heads paradise isn't drawing support from everyone in Kaingaroa.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ