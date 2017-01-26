Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

A handful of campervans which have spent the past two months laying idle on the Kaikoura coast have finally been rescued.

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Having the valuable vehicles just sitting there has been costly for rental car companies.

"We've purchased vehicles in the meanwhile because we simply couldn't keep up with hires," said Monique Nicholls.

With boulders the size of cars, making sure the road out was safe was of major importance.