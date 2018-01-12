Campers, trampers urged to pack a smoke alarm - 'It's an essential life safety device'

Fire and Emergency is calling on campers heading to the beach and into the great outdoors, to pack a smoke alarm along with their sleeping gear.

Camping (file picture). Source: istock.com

Pete Gallagher, the National Fire Risk advisor, says hanging a smoke alarm in a tent or caravan is quick and easy - and they're light to carry in a pack.

"This is an essential life safety device. This isn't taking a queen-sized water bed on your camping trip. This is about a life safety feature that is going to keep you, your family and loved ones safe."

Gallagher says smoke alarms mounted on velcro can be taken down to cook, but should always be put back up once cooking fumes clear.