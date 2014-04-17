Campaigning rules questioned as voting habits change

The percentage of people voting before election day reached a new record high in the Northcote by-election.

Voting sign (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Dan Bidois ultimately kept the seat for National, pulling in 10,147 votes, compared to Labour's Shanan Halbert with 8,785 votes.

Over 1100 special declaration votes are still to be counted.

One political commentator said the election rules need to change alongside our voting habits.

Of the people who took part in the Northcote by-election, 57 per cent made their votes in advance of polling day.

Political commentator Dr Bryce Edwards says this raises questions about rules banning any campaigning on election day.

"Candidates can't really go out campaigning on polling day, but they can do it in those days leading up when those people are voting, so it really means there's a contradiction, it means the rules aren't consistently applied, it makes something of a mockery of those rules," he said.

Dr Edwards said both National and Labour are making an effort to push voters into casting their votes earlier.

But more advanced votes didn't mean more votes in total.

Only 43 per cent of those enrolled voted in the by-election.

The total estimated votes (those counted on election night plus estimated special votes to be counted) are just over 21,000, compared to the 48,000 people who enrolled.

However, Dr Edwards said this is not an uncommon turnout for a by-election and voter fatigue so close after a general election may have come into play.