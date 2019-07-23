Campaign underway to give 16-year-old New Zealanders voting rights

A campaign is underway to give 16-year-olds in New Zealand the right to vote.

The Make it 16 movement argues that Kiwis gain a range of rights when they hit 16, so why not the right to vote?

For example, it's the age when you can legally drive, give sexual consent and leave school.

Fourteen-year-old Make it 16 national spokesperson Oli Morphew is so passionate about the issue, she wrote an editorial on it.

"There is no good reason why depriving 16 and 17 year olds of the vote in Aotearoa is the right thing to do. Voting is a fundamental human right.

"One person, one vote is the foundation of democracy. In order for a fair democracy, we need a vote that represents people of all age demographics," she wrote.