Campaign to save Dunedin's Cadbury Factory raises over $3 million

A bid to keep the doors of Dunedin's Cadbury Factory open has raised over $3 million.

Dunedin city councillor Jim O'Malley is the architect behind the bid and he's trying to raise $20 million to stop the factory, which makes classic Kiwi sweets like Pineapple Lumps and Jaffs, closing for good.

Since being established on Wednesday, the campaign has raised $3,002,646.

People are being asked to indicate on the website ownthefactory that if the venture gets to the money-raising phase how much they would be willing to invest.

Mr O'Malley is working as a private citizen. The bid is not linked to the city council.

Manufacturing is due to finish at the Cadbury factory in March next year.

Mr O'Malley told TVNZ 1's Breakfast Programme yesterday the campaign has received "an incredibly good response" from the public.

"It is an iconic thing for our city and for New Zealand."

Mr O'Malley said he is trying to raise over $10 million from the interest drive and "then we will get the rest of it from other sources" to make up the calculated $20 million.

The factory would kick into gear in August next year and eventually employ 69 people over three years.

For more than 80 years, the Dunedin factory has produced Cadbury products for consumers in New Zealand and Australia.