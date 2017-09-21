 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Campaign clock ticking for leaders to woo voters as polls point to tight finish tomorrow

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's the final day for Bill English, Jacinda Ardern and other party leaders to woo voters before tomorrow's election, with polls pointing to a close race.

Bill English and Jacinda Ardern were both asked about the results and had some very different answers.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Newshub Reid Research poll last night gave National 45.8 per cent and Labour 37.3 per cent. The Greens and New Zealand First were both on 7.1 per cent.

On those figures, neither National nor a Labour-Greens alliance would be able to form a government without NZ First.

A day earlier, the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed a big upswing for National at 46 per cent while Labour dipped to 37 per cent.

That would see National in the box seat to form government for a fourth term, but needing the support of NZ First.

National leader Bill English is today on his final leg of campaigning and the final leg of his bus tour north, travelling from Taupo to Auckland. 

Mr English has just one more day to woo the voters before the election.
Source: 1 NEWS

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern's day includes meeting voters at Auckland shopping centres and a bowling club.

She will also take time out to farewell her grandmother who died earlier this week.

The party took a dive in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.
Source: 1 NEWS

Greens leader James Shaw starts the day campaigning in Auckland and heads to Wellington later where he'll help remove Greens billboards before the campaigning cut-off tonight.

NZ First leader Winston Peters today travels widely in his Northland electorate on his campaign bus.

Related

Election

Vote 17

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Emergency services at Parliament.

Man dies after incident outside Parliament

00:49
2
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

00:57
3
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:21
4
The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

01:55
5
The makers of app Drop It have had their product snapped up by the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Tauranga tech business strikes million-dollar deal in lucrative US sports market

02:33
The incident happened on Parliament's forecourt today.

Graphic video: Man helped by emergency services outside Parliament

The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 