Campaign clock ticking for leaders to woo voters as polls point to tight finish tomorrow

It's the final day for Bill English, Jacinda Ardern and other party leaders to woo voters before tomorrow's election, with polls pointing to a close race.

The Newshub Reid Research poll last night gave National 45.8 per cent and Labour 37.3 per cent. The Greens and New Zealand First were both on 7.1 per cent.

On those figures, neither National nor a Labour-Greens alliance would be able to form a government without NZ First.

A day earlier, the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed a big upswing for National at 46 per cent while Labour dipped to 37 per cent.

That would see National in the box seat to form government for a fourth term, but needing the support of NZ First.

National leader Bill English is today on his final leg of campaigning and the final leg of his bus tour north, travelling from Taupo to Auckland.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern's day includes meeting voters at Auckland shopping centres and a bowling club.

She will also take time out to farewell her grandmother who died earlier this week.

Greens leader James Shaw starts the day campaigning in Auckland and heads to Wellington later where he'll help remove Greens billboards before the campaigning cut-off tonight.