Campaign aims to remind Kiwis about the danger to wildlife from wildfires

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) is ramping up warnings to protect bird habitats from fires starting from campers.

Nearly 5000 hectares of bird habitat was destroyed last year in blaze which likely started from camp fires, and FENZ wants to see the numbers drop.

FENZ National Commander Kerry Gregory said "one of the things that's often missed is the effect on our environment and the habitats of our native birds and other wildlife.

"We want New Zealanders to know that, as part of their life, when they check the weather to see what they're going to do the next day - to see what the fire status is."

Department of Conservation Acting Threatened Species Manager Erica Wilkinson said it's not practical to hold a national record of wildlife affected by fires, but that the numbers would be significant, and are growing.

"In February this year up in Northland, there was bush fire and kiwi were sadly caught and we had reports from the public saying that they could hear the kiwis screaming, which is incredibly harrowing," Ms Wilkinson said.