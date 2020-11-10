TODAY |

Camera on Auckland woman's Tesla captures lightning striking near friend's property

Source:  1 NEWS

A camera in an Auckland woman's Tesla captured the dramatic moment lightning struck near her friend's St Heliers property yesterday during a thunderstorm.

A cloud of orange smoke rose into the air after an explosion of sparks. Source: Laura O'Gorman

O'Gorman told Stuff she heard a massive boom shortly after parking her Tesla Model S outside her friend's house.

The car's monitoring system camera captured the moment lightning struck nearby, causing an explosion of sparks followed by a cloud of orange smoke.

MetService recorded 1618 lightning strikes between 4.30am and 10.30am this morning in another active day of weather for those on the east coast of the North Island.

There is more rain forecast for Auckland overnight and into the morning, with heavy showers possible for some.

Flood-stricken Napier will also not be getting a reprieve, with MetService tomorrow forecasting: "Periods of rain, with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms until evening. Southeasterlies turning southwest in the afternoon."

Yesterday was the Hawke’s Bay city’s second wettest day in 150 years. Source: 1 NEWS

At least 16 homes have been left uninhabitable due to flooding there and residents have been forced to evacuate.

