Cambridge school among businesses affected by global cyber attack

A Waikato high school has been named among the victims of a worldwide ransomware attack which hit thousands of companies yesterday.

Hundreds of businesses in the US were affected after technology management firm Kaseya was targeted ahead of fourth of July celebrations.

The attack was believed to have been carried out by ransomware syndicate REvil, according to security firm Huntress.



"We discovered yesterday the our network security had been compromised by a third-party supplier’s software relating to the Kaseya Ransomware global attack.

"Yesterday morning (US time), the supplier confirmed that it had suffered a ‘sophisticated cyberattack’," St Peter's School chief operating officer Rob Campbell told 1 NEWS.



"Our IT team took swift action and disabled our entire network bled within a few hours. Overnight, they have been checking the stability of our network and backups. Our IT systems are inactive while this work continues."



He said the school's data has been "successfully backed up early Saturday morning prior to the attack" and the team is now working to restore data.

The school systems will be inactive "for at least the next 48 hours," the school said in a Facebook post this afternoon..

An email has been sent out to parents, and urgent messages can be sent to cambridgestpeters@gmail.com. The school advised anyone with concerns not to use any St Peter's email addresses as they will not connect.