TODAY |

Cambridge man to appear in court charged with faking Covid-19 test result

Source:  1 NEWS

A man is due to appear in a Hamilton court on Friday charged with faking a positive Covid-19 test result.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

The 27-year-old Cambridge man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly editing a text message to inaccurately state he had returned a positive test, Inspector Will Loughrin said in a statement on Thursday night.

He then contacted a number of people informing them of the positive result.

Officers were alerted to the incident on Wednesday after one of the concerned individuals reported it to police, Loughrin said.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the man had taken a Covid-19 test on September 20, which came back negative on September 22.

"This is extremely disappointing behaviour that has caused unnecessary distress for a number of people in the Cambridge community," Loughrin said.

The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man 'of interest' sought after woman found dead in Auckland's Mt Albert
2
Special song to play at Timaru vigil for three young girls
3
'Customers are losing it' — Stress for Auckland eateries in Level 3
4
Pasifika being targeted by anti-vax messaging horrifies community
5
1News' 6pm team show off their stylish moves in TikTok dance vid
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Pasifika being targeted by anti-vax messaging horrifies community

Hawke's Bay ED nurses say 'dangerous' conditions puts patients at risk

Covid-19 jabs for those waiting in fast food queues being weighed up

Special song to play at Timaru vigil for three young girls