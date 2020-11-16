Cambridge man admits dozens of horrifying sex abuse charges involving children as young as three

Warning: People may find the details in this article distressing.

Andrew Alan Williams in the High Court at Hamilton on November 16, 2020. Source: 1 NEWS

A man has admitted to a string of horrific sex acts on several children, one who was just three-years-old and wearing a pull-up nappy.

More abuse happened in the child's cot.

Andrew Alan Williams kept photos and videos of his crimes.

He has one-by-one entered more than 50 guilty pleas at the High Court in Hamilton on what was supposed to be the first day of his trial.

The charges he admitted to include attempting to sexually violate, indecent assault of a child, rape, sexual violation, inducing children to perform indecent acts, possessing objectionable material and publishing objectionable material.

Videos also showed his three-year-old victim on a sheepskin, and at another time wearing a tiara.

At another time with the same child, a children’s programme is heard in the background.

Williams’ victims were seven children, aged three to 14.

One of them seen in his videos wasn’t able to be identified.

Offending took place in Katikati in Bay of Plenty, Cambridge and Hamilton.

A woman, Laken Maree Rose, has pleaded not guilty to almost all of her charges.

But she has admitted four charges of inducing a young person to commit an indecent act. That person was a young teenager.

Rose will be sentenced in February for those charges she had admitted.

At the start of the trial for the charges she has pleaded not guilty to, the Crown said “years of sexual exploitation of children and young people” was uncovered.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollet said the pair lived together in Cambridge in March 2019 when a complaint was received by police in Katikati, in Bay of Plenty.

It was then that a search warrant was launched at their Cambridge home.

“On that search the police discovered other items, for example underwear of children - some used, some not used, some with the crotch area cut of that underwear,” Ms Pollet said.

She said police seized a number of devices, computers, an iPad and mobile phones.

Some of the alleged offending happened at the Katikati Naturist Park, the court was told.

Rose’s lawyer Philp Morgan QC said their defence centred on the way the charges have been laid, and that at times she was “compelled” to record videos.

For most allegations, the pair were charged together.

Prosecutors originally laid almost 260 charges in the case but these were reduced to 72.

The list of charges and their grotesque details stretch some 43 pages.

They took more than two hours to read and the court registrar at times had to pause for water.

Williams stood with his hands on top of the other during the lengthy arraignment, in which each of the charges and the particulars of those charges were read to him one by one.