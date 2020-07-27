Cambridge man accused of forging text to say he had Covid enters no plea

The man accused of falsifying a text to state he was Covid-19 positive did not make a plea when he appeared at Hamilton District Court today.

Devon Stock, 27, was last week charged with editing an official text message which said he returned a negative Covid-19 test result.

The Ministry of Health said Stock undertook a Covid-19 test on September 20 and received his negative result two days later.

Police said the accused then contacted a number of people informing them he had tested positive and one of them contacted police.

This caused unnecessary stress in the Cambridge community, police said.