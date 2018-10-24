Cambridge lockdown lifted as man arrested

A number of schools and daycares in Cambridge were in lockdown today as police hunted for a man who ran away from a vehicle following a road pursuit.

Source: 1 NEWS

Authorities say they spotted a "vehicle of interest" on Tirau Rd, near Karapiro, at around midday.

It sped away and was found on the Waikato Expressway, near Thorton Rd.

Police say one person was still with the car but another had escaped.

Police and members of the armed offenders squad took part in the hunt for the man with Cambridge High School, Cambridge Primary School and Cambridge East School, as well as a number of local daycare centres, put into lockdown as a precaution.