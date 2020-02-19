Cambridge girl's unique bone collection includes festive cow skeleton, other macabre recreations

Some kids collect tech gadgets. Others collect dolls. Chantal Taylor collects animal bones.

The Cambridge girl has been collecting bones since she was around three years old, filling the house with all sorts of skulls and skeletons.

"I like creeping out people with them. People at school are like 'eww'," Chantal, nine, told 1 NEWS.

It's something her mother Nadine says took a while to get used to.

"It doesn't worry us anymore. It makes it interesting when we have visitors, though."

Chantal's biggest project to date is Mrs Cow, which takes pride of place in the living room.

Made of 207 bones and 80 hours of hard work, Mrs Cow is now part of the family.

"We put tinsel on, then decorations, then the lights and Mum poked lights out of her eye sockets," she says.

"It was beautiful, so we kept her as our Christmas tree."

It doesn't stop there – there's a frog in the wardrobe, a bat next to her bed and cow eyeballs in the freezer.

While Chantal has an impressive collection, what's the one piece she has her eye on?

"A cat skull."