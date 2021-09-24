Calls for streamlined process to get health workers into NZ

A more streamlined approach to getting much-needed health workers into New Zealand amid Covid-19 is needed, advocates and recruiters say.

Ophthalmologist Jason Rodier is Gisborne Hospital’s newest specialist recruit. He recently moved to New Zealand from the US with his wife Brooke, a theatre nurse.

The Rodiers are now in the process of completing their stay in MIQ, All going well, they’ll be starting a new life on the East Coast next week.

But, getting the couple to New Zealand from America’s Midwest was a challenge. It’s a long process at any other time, but especially in a pandemic.

“It was lots of steps where we just went are we doing the right thing? Are we on the right path?’” Jason said.

“It definitely caused some anxiety on our end.”

Jason and Brooke Rodier. Source: 1 NEWS

Expert health recruiters are also feeling anxious.

Accent Health Recruitment’s Prudence Thomson said her company had at least 98 health professionals - including GPs, nurses, midwives and allied health professionals - waiting to get spots in MIQ.

She said those who can't get MIQ spots are eligible for an emergency allocation, but that's often not confirmed until just 48 hours before departure.

Advocates say they're not looking to override others who need spots in managed isolation, but want action to get workers where they're needed.

Sarah Dalton, executive director of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said delays were “causing real distress” to patients who faced long wait times and health staff who were already stretched.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the Government was doing what it could, but acknowledged times were “challenging”.

He said the Government was working with DHBs and others to try and “get the workforce that we possibly can”.