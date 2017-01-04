Calls to restrict workplaces connecting with employees while they're on holiday

If you're still on holiday you may be tempted to check into your office work email to keep up to date with what's going on back in the office.

"People will check their emails, check their work phones, check their text messages and when they do that they're effectively at work," say Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff.

But in France a law has been passed that mean large companies have to negotiate with their staff about when they have to check their work emails or respond to work inquiries while on holiday.

The CTU says something similar should be looked into here.

"It seems to us there are many working people who have an expectation on them to keep an eye on their phone, to respond to work issues, when in fact they're on leave," said Mr Wagstaff.

France is well known for its quality of life over work attitude where the standard working week is 35 hours compared to New Zealand's 40 hour working week.

Business experts aren't convinced it would work here with Business New Zealand saying we have other things in place to support workers and their mental health.